37 Minors Among 247 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 247 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 37 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 60,988 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.40%.

Among the new cases, 144 are in quarantine and 103 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1044962 with 2884 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Cuttack: 22

5. Deogarh: 7

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 9

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 3

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kendrapada: 7

13. Khurda: 115

14. Koraput: 3

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 12

17. Puri: 2

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 13

20. Sundargarh: 8

21. State Pool: 26