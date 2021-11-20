37 Minors Among 239 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 239 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 37 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 57,295 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.41%.

Among the new cases, 140 are in quarantine and 99 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,46,798 with 2,387 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 24

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 4

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Khurda: 123

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 13

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 3

18. Sambalpur: 6

19. Sundargarh: 9

20. State Pool: 29