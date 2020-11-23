37 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 53 Recover In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as 37 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 37 COVID-19 positive cases, 16 are Quarantine cases while 21 are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 53 persons have also recovered from Coronavirus.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 23rd Nov (till 9am) pic.twitter.com/g25qaBl2tu — BMC (@bmcbbsr) November 23, 2020

With this, total COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar reached 30,498. While 556 are active cases 29713 persons have recovered. This apart, 204 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.