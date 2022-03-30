37 Cantonment Hospitals To Start Ayurveda Clinics From May 1st

New Delhi: With a view to providing benefits of the Indian traditional Ayurveda System of medicine to a wider clientele, the Ministry of Defence has decided to operationalise Ayurveda Centres at 37 Cantonment Hospitals across the country from May 01, 2022.

The decision was taken at a recent high-level meeting held between Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and the Secretary Ministry of AYUSH, Vaidya Rakesh Kotecha.

The move will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of Cantonments including Armed Forces personnel, their families and civilians availing health services from these hospitals.

To support this initiative, the Ministry of AYUSH is providing skilled AYUSH Doctors and Pharmacists to these 37 Cantonment Hospitals.

It has also been decided that officials of the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE), Ministry of Defence and Ministry of AYUSH would work in close collaboration to make these 37 Ayurveda Centres functional.