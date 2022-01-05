36 Students Of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya In Sundergarh Test Positive For COVID-19

Sundergarh: At least 36 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sundergarh district have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, the infectees are currently under home isolation.

The administration has already sent samples of all those tested positive for genome sequencing to ascertain if the virus they have contracted is new Covid variant known as Omicron.

Following the spread of infection, the school premises has been declared as containment zone.