Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday deployed 36 post PG doctors in different districts of the state for smooth management of COVID-19 related work.

The Health & Family Welfare Department, in an order, said that 36 post PG doctors from various disciplines have been appointed under the CDM & PHOs of Kalahandi, Nuapada, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur.

Following is the list of 36 post PG doctors: