36 new police stations in Odisha; CM Naveen sanctions 563 new posts

Bhubaneswar: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today approved 563 posts for at least 36 permanent police stations in the state.
The government said the move will strengthen civil policing and improve law and order situation in the state.
List of 36 New Police Stations:
Angul: Bagedia and Gopalprasad
Balasore: Gopalpur and Anantpur
Bargarh: Bargarh (Rural)
Berhampur: Nimakhandi
Bolangir: Laxmijor, Baudar Ghantapada and Agalpur
Bhubaneswar Commissionerate: Maitri Vihar
Cuttack Rural: Maniabandh, Jodum and Bhadreswar
Deogarh: Laimura
Dhenkanal: Mahavir Road
Ganjam: Beguniapada and Kotinada
Jagatsinghpur:Krushnanandpur
Jajpur:Alkund, Dasarathpur and Brahmabarada
Jharsuguda: Airport Police Station
Kalahandi: Karalapat and Kalampur
Kendrapara: Pattamundai Rural and Kudangari Korua
Keonjhar: Manoharpur
Khordha: Nachuni
Koraput:Suking Malkangiri: Sadar Korkunda
Mayurbhanj: Bhanjpur
Nabarangpur: Maidalpur
Puri: Charichhak
Rayagada: Ramanaguda
Sambalpur: Bareipalli
Sonepur: Ichhapur
All these new stations have been created by division of existing stations and up-gradation of funds.
For these new stations, 563 new posts have been created at various levels from inspector to constable.
The Chief Minister has expressed hope that the efforts of Odisha Police will be strengthened in providing better police services to the people due to the establishment of these 36 new police stations.
