36 new police stations in Odisha; CM Naveen sanctions 563 new posts

Bhubaneswar: Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today approved 563 posts for at least 36 permanent police stations in the state.

The government said the move will strengthen civil policing and improve law and order situation in the state.

List of 36 New Police Stations:

Angul: Bagedia and Gopalprasad

Balasore: Gopalpur and Anantpur

Bargarh: Bargarh (Rural)

Berhampur: Nimakhandi

Bolangir: Laxmijor, Baudar Ghantapada and Agalpur

Bhubaneswar Commissionerate: Maitri Vihar

Cuttack Rural: Maniabandh, Jodum and Bhadreswar

Deogarh: Laimura

Dhenkanal: Mahavir Road

Ganjam: Beguniapada and Kotinada

Jagatsinghpur:Krushnanandpur

Jajpur:Alkund, Dasarathpur and Brahmabarada

Jharsuguda: Airport Police Station

Kalahandi: Karalapat and Kalampur

Kendrapara: Pattamundai Rural and Kudangari Korua

Keonjhar: Manoharpur

Khordha: Nachuni

Koraput:Suking Malkangiri: Sadar Korkunda

Mayurbhanj: Bhanjpur

Nabarangpur: Maidalpur

Puri: Charichhak

Rayagada: Ramanaguda

Sambalpur: Bareipalli

Sonepur: Ichhapur

All these new stations have been created by division of existing stations and up-gradation of funds.

For these new stations, 563 new posts have been created at various levels from inspector to constable.

The Chief Minister has expressed hope that the efforts of Odisha Police will be strengthened in providing better police services to the people due to the establishment of these 36 new police stations.