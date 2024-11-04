Dehradun: The death count in the bus accident in Uttarakhand’s Almora district has climbed to 36. According to district authorities, the 45-seater passenger bus fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge at Marchula this morning while travelling from Pauri in Garhwal to Ramnagar in Kumaon — an overnight journey of about 250 km. It met with the accident about 35 km from the destination Rampur.

Police and the State Disaster Response Force have launched a rescue operation at the accident site.

The accident, officials said, took place around 8.25 am. Residents of the nearby villages were the first responders and started rescuing passengers. While several passengers died at the spot, at least nine succumbed to injuries after they were rushed to hospital. Three passengers have been airlifted and are being taken to AIIMS.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said the district administration has been asked to speed up the rescue operation. “Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly,” he said on X.

“The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers if required,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister has directed the suspension of RTO officials in the area. He has announced a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh each for the families of those killed in the accident, and an assistance of ₹ 1 lakh for those injured. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.