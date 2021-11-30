35 Minors Among 228 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 228 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 35 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 50,099 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.45%.

Among the new cases, 134 are in quarantine and 94 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,49,108 with 2,338 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 5

9. Jagatsinghpur: 4

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 96

15. Koraput: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 21

17. Nawarangpur: 1

18. Nayagarh: 2

19. Puri: 10

20. Rayagada: 3

21. Sambalpur: 11

22. Sonepur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 5

24. State Pool: 23