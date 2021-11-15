Covid Cases In Odisha
COVID Update
StateTop News

35 Minors Among 185 New Covid Cases In Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 3

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 185 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 35 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Covid-19 Report For 14th November:

New Positive Cases: 185
Of which 0-18 years: 35
In quarantine: 109
Local contacts: 76

Data:

1. Balasore: 9
2. Bhadrak: 2
3. Boudh: 2
4. Cuttack: 14
5. Deogarh: 2
6. Dhenkanal: 1
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 3
9. Jajpur: 7
10. Jharsuguda: 3
11. Kendrapada: 4
12. Khurda: 76
13. Mayurbhanj: 12
14. Nayagarh: 1
15. Puri: 7
16. Sambalpur: 18
17. Sonepur: 4
18. Sundargarh: 1
19. State Pool: 18

As per data:

New recoveries: 205
Cumulative tested: 22896011
Positive: 1045656
Recovered: 1034505
Active cases: 2719

 

PragativadiNews 10440 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five × 2 =

Breaking