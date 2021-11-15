35 Minors Among 185 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 185 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 35 are between the age of 0-18 years.

Covid-19 Report For 14th November:

New Positive Cases: 185

Of which 0-18 years: 35

In quarantine: 109

Local contacts: 76

Data:

1. Balasore: 9

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Boudh: 2

4. Cuttack: 14

5. Deogarh: 2

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 7

10. Jharsuguda: 3

11. Kendrapada: 4

12. Khurda: 76

13. Mayurbhanj: 12

14. Nayagarh: 1

15. Puri: 7

16. Sambalpur: 18

17. Sonepur: 4

18. Sundargarh: 1

19. State Pool: 18

As per data:

New recoveries: 205

Cumulative tested: 22896011

Positive: 1045656

Recovered: 1034505

Active cases: 2719