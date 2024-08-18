34-YO AIIMS doctor found dead in south Delhi home; suicide suspected

New Delhi: A 34-year-old neurosurgeon at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was found dead in his South Delhi residence on Sunday in a suspected case of suicide, according to police.

The doctor, identified as Raj Ghoniya, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, allegedly died from a suspected overdose, as used vials of medicines and syringes were discovered in his home in the Gautam Nagar area, reported PTI.

A suicide note was recovered at the scene, but police officials confirmed that Ghoniya did not hold anyone responsible for his death, as per the report.

“At around 2 pm on Sunday, a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station regarding the suicide of a doctor in the Gautam Nagar area. Police reached the spot and found Ghoniya in an unconscious state,” PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

He was immediately taken to AIIMS, where he was declared dead.

Ghoniya was posted at the Trauma Centre of AIIMS.