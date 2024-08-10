34 Suspected Bangladeshi Infiltrators Apprehended from Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a crackdown on suspected illegal immigrants, BJP Youth Morcha worker on Saturday apprehended 34 individuals, believed to be Bangladeshi nationals, in the Budharaja area of Odisha.

The suspects were handed over to the Ainthapali police station authorities.

According to Ashwini Majhi, president of the BJP Youth Morcha, the individuals failed to provide clear and satisfactory information regarding their identity, address, phone number, and parents’ names during questioning.

Majhi alleged that these suspects had entered India from Bangladesh through the Murshidabad district and had been settling in various parts of the country, including Odisha. He claimed that they had obtained government benefits illegally using Aadhaar cards and voter cards.

He further claimed that thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims have settled in after infiltration.