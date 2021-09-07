34 Students From 2 Schools In Odisha Test Positive For COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: At least 34 students from two schools in the State have found positive for COVID-19, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

While 14 children have found positive for the deadly virus in Dhenkanal district, 20 have been identified in Bargarh.

Following the cases, necessary steps are being taken as per prevailing situation, said the Minister.

“We are in touch with the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM & PHOs) of these two districts and will take necessary steps after an inquiry,” he added.