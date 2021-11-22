34 Minors Among 171 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 171 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 34 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 58,104 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.29%.

Among the new cases, 98 are in quarantine and 73 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,47,174 with 2,226 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Boudh: 3

5. Cuttack: 10

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Ganjam: 7

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 76

16. Mayurbhanj: 5

17. Puri: 5

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 13

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 5

22. State Pool: 18