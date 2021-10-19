34 Killed Amid Heavy Rains In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the third consecutive day has led to a massive disaster across the state. As many as 34 persons were killed and five persons have been missing due to the incessant rains.

A cloudburst was also reported in the Ramgarh area of Nainital, which resulted in the district being cut off from the rest of the state.

Teams of NDRF and Air Force were pressed into action to rescue people stuck in flood-affected areas. Follow this space for live updates on Uttarakhand rains.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1.9 lakhs, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains and resulting floods.

“I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” PM Modi said in a tweet.