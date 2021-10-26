34 Child-Friendly Police Stations To Be Set Up Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to set up 34 child-friendly police stations in the state.

Realising the need for a special environment within the police station for many children and children who need help at various times for various reasons, the decision was taken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

CM Patnaik has directed officials to set up one child-friendly police station in each police district.

All of these police stations will have special facilities for children. All of these police stations will have special logos and plaques, as well as small libraries for children.

“The child-friendly police stations will feature a variety of interesting books, magazines, and newspapers. Beds, chairs, and tables will also be set up for the convenience of the children. There will also be information boards related to children’s rights and ‘do’s and don’ts’ for police,” an official said.

“Besides, there will be a special plaque for the name and other information to contact the child welfare officer. In addition, toys for children, first aid kits will also be kept in these police stations,” the official added.