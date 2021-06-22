339 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar With 390 Recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 339 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 339 COVID-19 positive cases, 50 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 289 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 390 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 87,274 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,489 are active cases while 85,353 persons have recovered and 411persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

