339 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 340 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 339 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 339 COVID-19 positive cases, 48 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 291 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 340 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 89,805 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,311 are active cases while 88,028 persons have recovered and 445 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

