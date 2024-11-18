Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in Bhubaneswar has dropped by Rs 3050 per 10 grams over the past 10 days. This decline comes as a welcome relief for those preparing for the upcoming wedding season.

As of November 9, the price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,360 per 10 grams. However, it has now decreased to Rs 76,310 per 10 grams. Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold has also seen a reduction, now priced at Rs 69,950 per 10 grams.

The drop in gold prices is attributed to various factors, including the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, which has bolstered the demand for gold as a safe-haven asset1. This trend is not only observed in Bhubaneswar but across the country, providing a much-needed respite for buyers.

The wedding season, which traditionally sees a surge in gold purchases, is expected to benefit significantly from this price drop. Families planning weddings can now purchase gold at more affordable rates, easing the financial burden associated with wedding preparations.

In addition to the local market dynamics, the global economic environment has also played a role in influencing gold prices. The ongoing geopolitical tensions have led to increased volatility in the financial markets, prompting investors to turn to gold as a secure investment.

As the wedding season approaches, the reduced gold prices are likely to drive higher sales, benefiting both consumers and jewelers. This trend underscores the importance of monitoring gold prices closely, especially during periods of economic uncertainty.