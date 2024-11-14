Cuttack: The sacred Baba Dhabaleswar Temple in Athagarh witnessed a large gathering of devotees who came to partake in the special rituals and offerings on the auspicious occasion of Bada Osha. Among the highlights of the day was the offering of the traditional ‘Gaja Bhoga’ and ‘Tarana’ to Lord Dhabaleswar.

The ‘Gaja Bhoga,’ a special cake made from rice flour, jaggery, cardamom, and coconut, holds a significant place in the rituals. This delicacy, along with ‘Tarana,’ was meticulously prepared and offered to the deity amid the sacred chants and prayers. The temple premises were filled with the aroma of these offerings, enhancing the spiritual ambiance.

Following the completion of the puja, the ‘Gaja Bhoga’ was distributed among the devotees, who eagerly awaited to receive the prasad. The distribution of this prasad is considered highly auspicious, and devotees believe it brings blessings and prosperity.