3,327 Rape Cases Registered In Odisha In 2021: Dibya Shankar Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra on Monday informed the assembly that as many as 3,327 rape cases were registered in 2021.

Replying to a written question, Minister Mishra said that a total of 11,763 rape cases were registered in Odisha during the last four years (2018 to 2021).

Altogether 2,502 rape cases were registered in 2018, 2,950 cases in 2019, 2,984 in 2020 and 3,327 cases in 2021.

“As many as 610 women murder cases including 293 dowry homicide cases were reported in 2021 whereas 676 women murder cases including 320 dowry homicide cases were registered in 2020,” he added.

“Similarly, 629 women murder cases in 2019 and 628 such cases were registered in 2018,” she further added.