Gaza: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 33 Palestinians, including 21 women.

The bombing, which caused widespread destruction, left many individuals trapped under rubble, with the death toll potentially rising to 50. Additionally, over 85 people sustained injuries, some in critical condition.

The attack is part of Israel’s ongoing military offensive following a large-scale assault by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which had sparked a severe escalation in the conflict.

The attack occurred amidst Israel’s large-scale offensive against Hamas following an October incident that left many Israelis dead and others hostage.

Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,500, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Friday.

