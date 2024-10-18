Kolkata: In the latest development in the RG Kar Medical College case, a special court in Kolkata has extended the judicial custody of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, and Abhijit Mondal, the ex-Station House Officer of Tala Police Station, until November 4. Both individuals are implicated in the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at the state-run facility in August this year.

The court also rejected the bail petitions of both Ghosh and Mondal. Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) requests for a narco-analysis test for Ghosh and a polygraph test for Mondal were not approved, as both refused to consent to these tests.

The CBI has already submitted its first charge sheet, identifying civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the “sole prime accused” in the case3. The investigation continues to determine if Ghosh and Mondal had any direct involvement in the crime or if they tampered with evidence during the initial investigation conducted by Kolkata Police.

