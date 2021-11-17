33 Minors Among 226 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 226 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 33 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 60,508 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.37%.

Among the new cases, 128 are in quarantine and 98 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,46,088 with 2,657 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Balasore: 10

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 15

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jagatsinghpur: 4

10. Jajpur: 8

11. Kalahandi: 3

12. Kendrapada: 3

13. Khurda: 114

14. Koraput: 2

15. Malkangiri: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 6

17. Nayagarh: 3

18. Puri: 1

19. Sambalpur: 7

20. Sundargarh: 11

21. State Pool: 27