33 Commandos of Kerala Police undergoing training at Chandaka SOG

Bhubaneswar: Kerala Police has sent another batch of 33 Commandos of “Thunderbolt”, which is their Special Force for tackling LWE in Kerala. The batch will undergo intensive and rigorous training for 8 weeks. Main focus is given to the improvement of Physical fitness and skills in Firing in difficult jungle conditions.

The Commandos will also be given training on Map reading, Weapon handling and Firing, Field Craft, Tactics and other Allied Subjects like Explosives, Communication and First Aid.

After the completion of training, each Commando will be able to march cross country from one unknown place to another anywhere on the globe, even at night. He will be a Marks man in firing and will be able to handle explosives confidently. He will also be able to remain in a Jungle without outside support for 5 days and march a distance of 100 Km with his own arms and personal equipment. Keeping the trainee hungry for an entire day or keeping him awake for the entire night are also inputs to prepare him for the arduous task and to keep him focused on the given task.

The trainee, thus, will be prepared to stay in the jungle and effectively tackle the Maoists and can also beat them in the guerilla warfare.

SOG, Special Operations Group, was formed in the year 2004. SOG is an elite armed force of the state for counter terrorist / extremist operations. Amongst the mandate of SOG, one is also to develop training curriculum and train its own personnel, and those of other units of the state police as well. It provides training to Odisha Police personnel in anti-terrorist and anti-extremist field craft, non conventional jungle warfare, storming of hide outs and defended centres of extremists / terrorists, storming of buildings, installations, air crafts taken hostage by the terrorists and the like.

SOG has also been imparting training to the police personnel of other states and CAPFs since it has acquired expertise in training and after having achieved results on the ground.

Number of Trainees who have undergone AET training from other states:-