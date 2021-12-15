33 Bonded Labourers Rescued In Bolangir

Bolangir: Police here have rescued at least 33 bonded labourers during patrolling from near Chatuanka in Bolangir district.

According to reports, the victims were being taken to Hyderabad when the police patrolling team intercepted the vehicle in which they boarded and rescued them from a labour trap.

However, the two agents managed to escape from the spot.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident, said sources.

Due to a lack of employment opportunities, people in the western districts mainly in Balangir and Nuapada migrate to neighbouring states in search of jobs and are often exploited by their employers.

It’s pertinent to note here that the exodus of workforces goes unabated in the worst distress-migration-hit Bolangir and Nuapada districts.