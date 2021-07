3,265 COVID-19 Patients Recuperate In Odisha, Recovery Tally At 8,84,262

Bhubaneswar: Another 3,265 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on Friday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

467 from Cuttack

467 from Khordha

267 from Jajapur

246 from Baleswar

199 from Bhadrak

186 from Puri

162 from Jagatsinghpur

137 from Mayurbhanj

116 from Anugul

107 from Nayagarh

99 from Koraput

90 from Sundargarh

68 from Bargarh

68 from Kendrapara

62 from Dhenkanal

58 from Nabarangpur

58 from Rayagada

57 from Malkangiri

54 from Keonjhar

43 from Sonepur

27 from Sambalpur

25 from Boudh

24 from Kandhamal

20 from Gajapati

20 from Kalahandi

18 from Ganjam

16 from Bolangir

9 from Jharsuguda

9 from Nuapada

5 from Deogarh

81 from State Pool

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 8,84,262, said the H & FW Dept.