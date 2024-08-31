Priyansh Arya hits six sixes in an over in DPL T20

New Delhi: Delhi’s promising 23-year-old star Priyansh Arya etched his name into the record books with a stunning performance in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) on Saturday. Representing South Delhi Superstarz, Arya achieved the rare feat of hitting six sixes in a single over during a match against North Delhi Strikers.

The left-handed batter unleashed his fury in the 12th over, mercilessly dispatching left-arm spinner Manan Bhardwaj out of the park on every delivery.

Bhardwaj, who had already endured a difficult first over, saw his figures balloon to 0/60 in just two overs, as Arya’s relentless assault left no room for recovery. It was a brutal assault from Arya, with every six struck powerfully down the ground, clearing either long-on or long-off with considerable ease.

Arya’s exceptional innings didn’t just stop at the six-hitting spectacle. By the 15th over, he had already reached his century, marking his second ton of the season. His earlier century, an unbeaten 107 off 55 balls against Purani Dilli 6, had already hinted at his growing prowess with the bat.

Adding to the fireworks, Arya’s captain and batting partner, Ayush Badoni, also reached three figures in the same innings, showcasing the dominance of the South Delhi Superstarz in the match.

Thanks to their incredible assault, the South Delhi Superstarz breached the 300-run mark in the game, finishing with a mammoth score of 308/5 in 20 overs. This is the highest total by an Indian franchise team in T20 history, and the second-highest score in T20s overall.

Nepal’s 314/3 continues to remain the highest by a side in T20s; they achieved the feat during the Asian Games match against Mongolia in September last year.

Badoni was the side’s highest scorer with 165 off just 55 deliveries, while Priyansh ended with 120 in merely 50 balls. For North Delhi Strikers, Siddhartha Solanki was the pick of the bowlers, picking three wickets while conceding 52.