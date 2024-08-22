CBI gets court nod for polygraph test on ex-principal, 4 others in Kolkata rape-murder probe

Kolkata: A Kolkata court on Thursday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a lie-detection test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and four others in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor earlier this month, officials said.

The CBI, which took over the investigation from the Kolkata Police last week following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, has interrogated Ghosh multiple times.

The agency had sought the court’s permission for a polygraph test due to alleged inconsistencies in Ghosh’s responses during questioning.

“We want to further verify Ghosh’s answers, as there have been discrepancies in some of the replies to our questions. Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him,” PTI quoted an unnamed official as saying.

The case revolves around the death of a postgraduate trainee doctor whose body was discovered in a seminar hall at the hospital on August 9. The discovery of the body, which bore severe injury marks, has triggered widespread protests across the country, especially within the medical community.

CBI officers have questioned Ghosh over his specific role after getting the news of the doctor’s death, and why he allegedly made the parents wait for nearly three hours before getting to see her body, reported PTI.

The CBI has already obtained court permission to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer who has been arrested in connection with the case.

