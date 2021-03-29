32 Students Of Private College Test COVID-19 Positive In Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: A total of 32 students of a private college in Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district have been tested COVID-19 positive on Monday.

According to Kalahandi Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), a total of 80 swap samples were sent for antigen tests.

Initially, 12 positive cases were found, and later the count mounted to 32. Those students who tested COVID-19 positive were staying in the hostel of the private college, the CDMO informed.

It may be mentioned here that the positive cases of Coronavirus have been increasing in the state with educational institutions the most affected.