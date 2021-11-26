32 Minors Among 219 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 219 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 32 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 58,715 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.37%.

Among the new cases, 131 are in quarantine and 88 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,48,228 with 2,385 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 15

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Ganjam: 6

8. Jagatsinghpur: 5

9. Jajpur: 9

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Keonjhar: 3

13. Khurda: 96

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 15

16. Nayagarh: 4

17. Puri: 5

18. Rayagada: 2

19. Sambalpur: 10

20. Sundargarh: 10

21. State Pool: 22