32 Minors Among 206 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 206 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 32 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 49,975 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.41%.

Among the new cases, 121 are in quarantine and 85 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,45,862 with 2,669 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Boudh: 2

5. Cuttack: 15

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 4

9. Jajpur: 12

10. Jharsuguda: 3

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 2

13. Khurda: 120

14. Sambalpur: 3

15. Sundargarh: 5

16. State Pool: 27