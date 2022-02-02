32 coal mines
32 coal mines including four from Odisha auctioned so far: Pralhad Joshi in LS

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Out of 32 coal mines auctioned by the Ministry of Coal so far, four coal blocks having an Annual production capacity of 21.6 MT are situated in Odisha.

This was informed by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

A total of Rs.7,37,51,41,459/- has been received as Upfront Payment from the allocation of these four coal blocks and has been transferred to State Government, the Union Minister further informed.

A total of 32 coal mines have been auctioned by the Ministry of Coal from FY 2016-17 onwards to till date.

Details of coal mines auctioned by Ministry of Coal from FY 2016-17 onwards

Sl No Name of coal mine State Successful bidder Allocation date PRC

(in MT)
1 Ardhagram West Bengal OCL Iron & Steel Limited 14-07-2016 0.4
2 Bikram Madhya Pradesh Birla Corporation Limited 10-02-2020 0.36
3 Brahmapuri Madhya Pradesh Birla Corporation Limited 10-02-2020 0.36
4 Jamkhani Odisha Vedanta Limited 10-02-2020 2.6
5 Jagannathpur B West Bengal Powerplus Traders Private Limited 13-02-2020 0.8
6 Brahmadiha Jharkhand The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation ltd 02-03-2021 0.15
7 Rajhara North-Central and Eastern Jharkhand Fairmine Carbons Pvt. Ltd. 03-03-2021 0.75
8 Chakla Jharkhand Hindalco industries Limited 03-03-2021 5.30
9 UrmaPaharitola Jharkhand Aurobindo Reality and infrastructure private limited 03-03-2021 10.00
10 Sahapur West Madhya Pradesh Sarda energy and Minerals Limited 03-03-2021 0.60
11 Sahapur East Madhya Pradesh Chowgule and Company Private Limited 03-03-2021 0.70
12 Urtan Madhya Pradesh JMS Mining Private Limited 03-03-2021 0.65
13 Urtan North Madhya Pradesh JMS Mining Private Limited 03-03-2021 0.60
14 Bandha Madhya Pradesh EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources 03-03-2021 5.00
15 Dhirauli Madhya Pradesh Stratatech Mineral Resources 03-03-2021 6.50
16 MarkiMangli II Maharashtra Yazdani International Ltd 03-03-2021 0.30
17 Takli Jena Bellora North and South Maharashtra Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure private Limited 03-03-2021 1.50
18 Radhikapur East Odisha EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources 03-03-2021 5.00
19 Radhikapur West Odisha Vedanta limited 03-03-2021 6.00
20 Gare Palma IV/7 Chhattisgarh Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd. 08-03-2021 1.20
21 Gare Palma IV/1 Chhattisgarh Jindal Power Limited 08-03-2021 6.00
22 Gondulpara Jharkhand Adani Enterprises Limited 08-03-2021 4.00
23 Kuraloi (A) North Odisha Vedanta Limited 03-09-2021 8.00
24 Bhivkund Maharashtra Sunflag Iron and Steel Co Ltd 18-11-2021 0.72
25-26 Gotitoria East and Gotitoria West Madhya Pradesh Boulder Stone Mart Pvt. Ltd. 18-11-2021 0.30
27 Bhaskarpara Chhattisgarh Prakash Industries Ltd 18-11-2021 1.00
28 Jhigador Chhattisgarh CG Natural Resources Pvt Ltd 18-11-2021 -Mine plan not prepared-
29 Khargaon Chhattisgarh CG Natural Resources Pvt Ltd 18-11-2021 Mine plan not prepared-
30 Jogeshwar&KhasJogeshwar Jharkhand South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited 18-11-2021 Mine plan not prepared-
31 Rauta Closed Mine Jharkhand Shreesatya Mines Pvt Ltd 18-11-2021 Mine plan not prepared-
32 Gondkhari Maharashtra Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd 18-11-2021 1.00
Haraprasad Das
