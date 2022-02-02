32 coal mines including four from Odisha auctioned so far: Pralhad Joshi in LS

New Delhi: Out of 32 coal mines auctioned by the Ministry of Coal so far, four coal blocks having an Annual production capacity of 21.6 MT are situated in Odisha.
This was informed by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
A total of Rs.7,37,51,41,459/- has been received as Upfront Payment from the allocation of these four coal blocks and has been transferred to State Government, the Union Minister further informed.
A total of 32 coal mines have been auctioned by the Ministry of Coal from FY 2016-17 onwards to till date.
Details of coal mines auctioned by Ministry of Coal from FY 2016-17 onwards
|Sl No
|Name of coal mine
|State
|Successful bidder
|Allocation date
|PRC
(in MT)
|1
|Ardhagram
|West Bengal
|OCL Iron & Steel Limited
|14-07-2016
|0.4
|2
|Bikram
|Madhya Pradesh
|Birla Corporation Limited
|10-02-2020
|0.36
|3
|Brahmapuri
|Madhya Pradesh
|Birla Corporation Limited
|10-02-2020
|0.36
|4
|Jamkhani
|Odisha
|Vedanta Limited
|10-02-2020
|2.6
|5
|Jagannathpur B
|West Bengal
|Powerplus Traders Private Limited
|13-02-2020
|0.8
|6
|Brahmadiha
|Jharkhand
|The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation ltd
|02-03-2021
|0.15
|7
|Rajhara North-Central and Eastern
|Jharkhand
|Fairmine Carbons Pvt. Ltd.
|03-03-2021
|0.75
|8
|Chakla
|Jharkhand
|Hindalco industries Limited
|03-03-2021
|5.30
|9
|UrmaPaharitola
|Jharkhand
|Aurobindo Reality and infrastructure private limited
|03-03-2021
|10.00
|10
|Sahapur West
|Madhya Pradesh
|Sarda energy and Minerals Limited
|03-03-2021
|0.60
|11
|Sahapur East
|Madhya Pradesh
|Chowgule and Company Private Limited
|03-03-2021
|0.70
|12
|Urtan
|Madhya Pradesh
|JMS Mining Private Limited
|03-03-2021
|0.65
|13
|Urtan North
|Madhya Pradesh
|JMS Mining Private Limited
|03-03-2021
|0.60
|14
|Bandha
|Madhya Pradesh
|EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources
|03-03-2021
|5.00
|15
|Dhirauli
|Madhya Pradesh
|Stratatech Mineral Resources
|03-03-2021
|6.50
|16
|MarkiMangli II
|Maharashtra
|Yazdani International Ltd
|03-03-2021
|0.30
|17
|Takli Jena Bellora North and South
|Maharashtra
|Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure private Limited
|03-03-2021
|1.50
|18
|Radhikapur East
|Odisha
|EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources
|03-03-2021
|5.00
|19
|Radhikapur West
|Odisha
|Vedanta limited
|03-03-2021
|6.00
|20
|Gare Palma IV/7
|Chhattisgarh
|Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd.
|08-03-2021
|1.20
|21
|Gare Palma IV/1
|Chhattisgarh
|Jindal Power Limited
|08-03-2021
|6.00
|22
|Gondulpara
|Jharkhand
|Adani Enterprises Limited
|08-03-2021
|4.00
|23
|Kuraloi (A) North
|Odisha
|Vedanta Limited
|03-09-2021
|8.00
|24
|Bhivkund
|Maharashtra
|Sunflag Iron and Steel Co Ltd
|18-11-2021
|0.72
|25-26
|Gotitoria East and Gotitoria West
|Madhya Pradesh
|Boulder Stone Mart Pvt. Ltd.
|18-11-2021
|0.30
|27
|Bhaskarpara
|Chhattisgarh
|Prakash Industries Ltd
|18-11-2021
|1.00
|28
|Jhigador
|Chhattisgarh
|CG Natural Resources Pvt Ltd
|18-11-2021
|-Mine plan not prepared-
|29
|Khargaon
|Chhattisgarh
|CG Natural Resources Pvt Ltd
|18-11-2021
|Mine plan not prepared-
|30
|Jogeshwar&KhasJogeshwar
|Jharkhand
|South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited
|18-11-2021
|Mine plan not prepared-
|31
|Rauta Closed Mine
|Jharkhand
|Shreesatya Mines Pvt Ltd
|18-11-2021
|Mine plan not prepared-
|32
|Gondkhari
|Maharashtra
|Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd
|18-11-2021
|1.00