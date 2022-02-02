32 coal mines including four from Odisha auctioned so far: Pralhad Joshi in LS

New Delhi: Out of 32 coal mines auctioned by the Ministry of Coal so far, four coal blocks having an Annual production capacity of 21.6 MT are situated in Odisha.

This was informed by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

A total of Rs.7,37,51,41,459/- has been received as Upfront Payment from the allocation of these four coal blocks and has been transferred to State Government, the Union Minister further informed.

A total of 32 coal mines have been auctioned by the Ministry of Coal from FY 2016-17 onwards to till date.

Details of coal mines auctioned by Ministry of Coal from FY 2016-17 onwards