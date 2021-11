31st Odisha State Film Awards: Ghanashyam Mohapatra To Receive Jayadev Award

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s prestigious State Film Awards for 2019 has been confferered to veteran producer and director Ghanashyam Mohapatra on Friday.

The award is given to a film personality for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Odia cinema.

Director Nila Madhab Panda will receive Best Director Award for ‘Kalira Atita’ which has been selected as the Best Film for 2019.

Saroja Parida will received the Best Actor award for his role in the film ‘Khusi’ while Kabya Kiran will get the Best Actress award for the same film.

Best Story – Late Kapileswar Prasad Mohapatra (Sala Budhar Badla).

Best Music Director (Balakrushna Samman) – Baidyanath Das (Nayaka Ra Na Devdas).

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Swayam Padhi (Song: Bhija Bhija Prema Chhita, Movie: Dekha Hela Prema Hela).

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Dipti Rekha Padhi (Song: Ae Keun Rutu Ae Keun Rasta, Movie: From Me To You).

Best Cinematographer (Pramod Pati Samman) – Rabindra Behera (Babu Bhaijaan).

Best Editor – Rajesh Das (Khusi).

Best Lyricist – Arun Mantri (Song: Bhijei Dei Jaa Thare, Movie: Bapa Tume Bhari Dusta).

Best Screenplay – Santosh Narayan Das (Babu Bhaijaan).

Best Supporting Actor – Bobby Mishra (Babu Bhaijaan).

Best Supporting Actress – Anjana Das (Bapa Tume Bhari Dusta).

Best Comedian – Tribhuban Panda (Golmal Love).

Best Child Artist – Aishwarya Mishra (Khusi).

Best Art Director – Kalinga Keshari Nayak (Kalira Atita).

Best Sound Recordist – Chandrashekhar Sharma (Sala Budhar Badla).

Special Jury Award – Actor Rohit Raj (Kotie Re Gotie Mana).