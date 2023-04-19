31 Tribals From Karnataka Stranded In Sudan, Indian Embassy Issues Advisory

Sudan: After senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to take immediate steps to bring back 31 tribal people from Karnataka who are stranded in trouble-torn Sudan, the Embassy of India, Khartoum has issued a crucial advisory for the Indian nationals.

In its advisory, the embassy asked them to take adequate precautions and stay indoors. In the wake of many instances of looting, the embassy has asked the Indians there not to venture out. As the fierce fighting continues in Sudan between Army and Paramilitary forces, many Indians have been stranded there. The Embassy further informed that the prevailing situation may continue for a few more days.

“We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe,” reads the advisory from the Embassy of India, Khartoum.

On Tuesday senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah urged the Centre to take significant steps to bring back 31 people belonging to the Hakki-Pikki tribe. The 31 tribals have been stranded in Sudan.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan said, “We have got a message that a group of 31 people hailing from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan. We have informed the Ministry of External Affairs about it.”

Meanwhile, the group of people stranded in Sudan are asked to follow the instructions of the Indian embassy. “As of now, stranded people should stay wherever they are and not venture out. The MEA is seized of the matter and is working on it,” Rajan said in a statement.

In a series of tweets, the Congress stalwart urged the Government of India to intervene and bring the stranded people back to the country.

The Hakki Pikkis in Sudan have been left stranded without food for the past few days and the government has not yet initiated action to bring them back, he alleged.