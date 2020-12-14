30th National Energy Day observed at Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela: The 30th National Energy Day was observed at SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant at the HRD Centre on 14th December. Mr. Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, Rourkela Steel Plant was the Chief Guest of the programme, while Dr. Prabodh Bajpai, Associate Professor, IIT, Kharagpur was the Key Note Speaker.

Both of them attended the programme through virtual mode. Mr. P K Dash, ED (Works), Mr. Raj Vir Singh, ED (P&A), Mr. Pankaj Kumar, ED (Projects), Mr. P Nigam, CGM (F&A), Dr. B. K. Hota, Chief Medical Officer (Medical & Health Services) and many other Chief General Managers, Heads of Departments, and other senior officers were connected through blended mode.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Chattaraj elaborated the steps taken by SAIL, RSP to reduce specific power consumption, improve coal to hot metal ratio and reduce coke rate by maintaining desired hot blast temp, PCI injection and increasing Oxygen enrichment in the Blast Furnaces. He also congratulated the Energy Management Department as well as all the consumer units for the best ever Specific Energy consumption of 5.95 GCal/TCS recorded in Nov’20.

Mr. P.K.Dash urged the employees to strive further and make all out efforts for saving of energy. Mr. Singh congratulated the EMD collective and appreciated the departments for their combined effort to record the best ever Specific Energy consumption in Nov’20 while Mr. Kumar urged to all the employees to take a pledge for not wasting the energy.

Mr. A.C.Sarkar, CGM (Utilities and Environment), welcomed the gathering and set the tone of the programme. A short films made by Energy Management Department was also shown on the occasion.

A presentation on initiatives taken by Energy Management Department was made by Mr. K.K.Pandey, GM I/c (EMD). Awards were presented to the prize winners of the slogan writing, poster making and innovative suggestions competitions held earlier.

The event was anchored by Mr. B.P.Pandey, AGM (EMD) while Mr.A.S.Khaka, GM (EMD) proposed a Vote of Thanks.