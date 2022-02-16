3000 Fully Faltoo NFTs sold out within 48 hours of launch

Mumbai: The maiden NFT drop of 3013 tokens, consisting of 3000 loot and 13 rare tokens from Fully Faltoo collection curated by Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English Entertainment Cluster, was an instant success.

Given the brand’s rich legacy in India and having been culturally attuned to its consumers, artworks from Fully Faltoo found an immediate connect amongst the cluster’s Superfans and NFT collectors, globally. The vibrant range of 3000 tokens from the loot category was sold out in less than 48 hours of its launch. Precisely, 40% of the loot was sold in the first 30 minutes and 80% within 24 hours.

The loot category consisted of collectibles inspired by ‘Bakra urf G.O.A.T’ also known as the only legendary ‘OG POI – Prankster of India’, and ‘Rangu The Champ’, a more passionate character who gave up on his old and boring lifestyle to find out a whole new spark in himself by lighting up his inner dopamine receptors – playback singing. The category that completely sold out at an attractive price of $10 for each token also had ‘Winging it aka Wing it like Wingnesh’, a charming guy amongst the ladies who is a pretty fly for an NFT guy and ‘Many Me’ is You, the wearer of many hats who pulls ’em off with a whole lot of sass.

While the loot is completely sold out, the rare category which consist of 13 static and animated NFTs are currently open for bidding on FullyFaltooNFT.com that ends on February 21, 2022.

Fully Faltoo continues to stay invested in NFT ecosystem and will explore the utility value of these NFTs giving the cluster an opportunity to deepen engagement with its superfans and collectors. Fully Faltoo will continue to drop more such iconic, vibrant and culturally oriented tokens on the Fully Faltoo marketplace platform powered and facilitated by GuardianLink, thus strengthening its NFT play as time progresses.