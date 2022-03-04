30 Worshippers Killed As Mosque Bombed In Northwest Pakistan

Islamabad: A powerful bomb exploded inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday, killing at least 30 persons and injuring more than 50 persons.

Police and rescue personnel have reached the blast site in the Kocha Risaldar area while the injured are being shifted to the nearby health facilities.

Ambulances rushed through congested narrow streets carrying the wounded to Lady Reading Hospital, where doctors worked feverishly.

In a statement to the media, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed that the explosion took place during Friday prayers.

“Reportedly the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police,” said Barrister Saif. He said that a terrorist managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack.