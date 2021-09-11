30 Volunteers Sign Up For Organ Donation In Odisha

Bhubaneswar/Ghashipura: Odisha- Mo Parivar along with ‘Help the Humanity Charitable Trust’ organised a voluntary blood donation & organ donation camp at Ghasipura, Keonjhar.

The camp was unique in nature, as it witnessed 31 donors who voluntarily came forward to donate blood for a noble cause and out of these, 30 individuals registered themselves to donate their organs, to spread the awareness about organ donation.

As per reports, 6 have donated their eyes; 4 have donated both kidney and eyes; 3 have donated eyes, kidneys, liver and skin, while 17 have signed up for a donation of their whole body.

The camp was co-ordinated by Odisha Mo Parivar-Jeevan Bindu District Coordinator Pradeep Sahu.