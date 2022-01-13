30 Students Of FM Medical College In Balasore Test Covid Positive 

Balasore: As many as 30 more students of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore district of Odisha have tested positive for Covid19.

According to reports, 220 students of the college had undergone the RT-PCR test of which 30 tested positive.

It is pertinent to mention that an Under Graduate hostel of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital had been declared a containment zone for a week on Tuesday after 15 students tested positive for Covid-19.

While the infectees have been put under isolation, sanitisation work has been carried out on the school premises to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 daily count in Odisha breached 10,000-mark for the first time in nearly eight months today. The State on Thursday reported 10,059 cases, including 872 cases from 0 to 18 years age group, in the last 24 hours. Khordha district reported maximum of 3,188 cases, followed by Sundergarh (1348), Cuttack (870) and Sambalpur (570).