30 Stray Dogs Shot Dead In Bihar’s Begusarai After Government Order

Patna: Nearly 30 stray dogs were shot dead in Bihar’s Begusarai district after a government order was issued to curb the alleged issue of man-eating dogs.

While a total of 16 dogs were killed on Tuesday, another 14 were killed on Wednesday.

According to report in India Today, a team formed by the district administration and Forest and Environment Department arrived Patna to shoot the untamed stray dogs. The dogs were allegedly believed to be killing people in the villages.

At least 10 people were attacked by man-eating dogs in the area in 2022. Following this, the government issued an order to get them killed.