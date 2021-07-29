30 inmates of Baliguda sub-jail test COVID-19 positive

Phulbani: As many as 30 inmates of Baliguda sub-jail in Kandhamal district have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

All the COVID-19 positive inmates are in isolation and their condition in good, informed jail superintendent Sanjib Kumar said.

On 27th July, three inmates were tested COVID-19 positive following which another 50 samples were sent for testing. Of those, 27 were found positive today, bringing the total count to 30.

The prison premises have been completely sanitized, the jail authority added.