30 Injured After Bus On Way To Berhampur Rams Into Truck

Koraput: As many as 30 people sustained grievous injuries after a bus rammed into a truck in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, a bus carrying 30 passengers was en-route from Jeypore to Berhampur when it rammed into a truck from back in Sompeta town of Srikakulam district.

As a result, the passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

On being informed, police arrived at the spot and launched a probe into the matter.