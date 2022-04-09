30 Girls Students Fall Ill In Residential School At Kandhamal

Phulbani: At least 30 girl students staying in Kasturba Gandhi Residential School at Phiringia in Kandhamal district were hospitalised on Tuesday after they complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, which doctors said could be due to food poisoning.

After the students fell ill, the authorities rushed them to Phiringia Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Sources said 30 girl students of the residential school were brought to the hospital with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Under the supervision of Dr Milan Pradhan, four doctors, a pharmacist, and two female health workers provided medical check-ups to other students at the hostel. Besides, the hostel premise was also sanitized.

On the other hand, the parents and guardians complained that the hostel authorities are not taking proper care of the hostel inmates, as a result, the children were taken ill.

On being asked about the incident, Phiringia BDO said that the action will be taken after investigation in this regard.