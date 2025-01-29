At least 30 people have been killed and 60 injured in a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj during Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, addressed a press conference this evening and confirmed that 25 bodies have been identified, with efforts underway to identify the remaining five.

Among the deceased, four individuals are from Karnataka, one from Assam, and one from Gujarat. The DIG stated that 36 injured people are currently being treated at a local medical college.

The stampede occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning when a large crowd on Akhara Marg broke through the barricades to take a holy dip. “Before Brahma Muhurta, between 1 AM and 2 AM, a massive crowd gathered on Akhara Marg. Due to the surge, the barricades on the other side were broken, and the crowd rushed over the devotees who were waiting to take a holy dip. Approximately 90 people were taken to the hospital via ambulances, but, unfortunately, 30 devotees have died…” he explained.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the tragic stampede that occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

“This incident is heart-wrenching. We offer our deepest condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones. We have been in constant contact with the administration since last night,” CM Yogi stated while addressing the media.

Additionally, CM Yogi announced that financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased.

In response to the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has postponed his visit to Delhi for the election campaign scheduled for tomorrow.