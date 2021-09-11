3-YO Goes Missing After Boat Capsizes In Bolangir

Bolangir: A 3-year-old child went missing after a boat capsized near Kendughat village in Tushura block of Bolangir district.

According to reports, the incident took place while some persons ferried a boat to return to Kantamal after watching a football match in Deogaon. Reportedly, at around 7.30 pm the boat lost its balance and capsized, following which, many several struggles in the deep waters.

On being informed, the firefighters and ODRAF team rushed to the spot and rescued around 15 persons. However, the 3-year-old child is still missing. Further search operation to trace the child is underway.