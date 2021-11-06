3-YO Girl’s Body Recovered In Bhubaneswar Outskirts

Balipatna: The body of a 3-year-old girl, who went missing on Thursday in Balipatna area was recovered on Saturday.

The deceased minor has been identified as Rashmita, daughter of Ajay Muduli of Mundahanapatna village.

As per reports, Rashmita had gone missing on Thursday. Following this, the family member launched a frantic search but in vain.

Later, some locals spotted the lifeless body floating in Nimapada branch canal near Marthapur village and alerted the police about the same. The family identified the minor girl.

On being informed, police along with the firefighters reached the spot and fished out the body. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the death.