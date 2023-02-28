3-YO Girl Killed In Car Accident; Air Force Officer’s Son Arrested

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly running over a three-and-a-half-year-old child, according to police officials.

The accused, identified as Samark Malik, son of an Indian Air Force officer, was arrested following a complaint from the girl’s mother.

Notably, on February 26, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl sustained injuries after being run over by an SUV which was driven by Samark.

“On the complaint of the mother, who is a domestic help in Arjan Vihar, an FIR under 279/304A sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered,” Delhi Police said.

“The accused driver, Samark, took the injured girl along with her family to Delhi Cantt. Hospital, and DDU Hospital and then to RML Hospital before the victim was declared brought dead,” police added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, said sources.