3 Women Farmers Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Truck Near Protest Site In Haryana

New Delhi: At least three women farmers were killed while two others sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit them on Jhajjar road near the farmers protest site at Tikri border in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh today.

According to reports, the accident happened closer to the Tikri border where farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been sitting at Delhi’s borders for nearly 11 months demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

Soon after the incident, the driver of the truck ran away from the accident scene, police said.

Initial reports suggest that the women belonged to the Mansa district in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi said that he was deeply grieved by the accident.

“Heartbreaking news of 3 women farmers killed and two others injured as truck hits them near Tikri Border in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh. I am deeply grieved by this tragic incident. May their soul Rest in Peace and also urge Haryana Police to find the accused and put them behind Bars,” Mr Channi tweeted