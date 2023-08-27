3 Ukrainian Pilots Killed In Mid-Air Jet Collision

Kiev: Three pilots were killed after two L-39 military trainer jets collided in the sky over Ukraine’s northern Zhytomyr region, the country’s Air Force said in a statement on Telegram.

The crash took place on Friday, when two aircraft were performing a combat task, the statement said on Saturday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The regional prosecutor’s office launched criminal proceedings into the crash on charges of violation of flight rules, said the Prosecutor General’s Office.

An investigation into the collision is underway.